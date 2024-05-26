Sepio Capital LP Buys 132 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 47,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $348.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.60 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock has a market cap of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.