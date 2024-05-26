Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 95,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,840. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

