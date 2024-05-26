Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HD traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,034. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.93.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

