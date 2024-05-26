Sepio Capital LP Acquires 664 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,240. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.04 and its 200 day moving average is $288.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

