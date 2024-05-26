SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 352,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,735. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

