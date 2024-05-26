Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.47

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and traded as low as $15.90. Secom shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 92,664 shares.

Secom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

