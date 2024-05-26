Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Vital Energy stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 3.23. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

