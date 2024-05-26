Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.47. 4,523,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.