Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. 248,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,737. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.