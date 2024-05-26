Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

