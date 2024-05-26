Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Raised by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 12.8% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.72% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $90,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,470 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. 294,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,047. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

