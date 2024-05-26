Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $255.41

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.41 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.27). Schroder Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.25), with a volume of 97,771 shares trading hands.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.65. The firm has a market cap of £302.62 million, a P/E ratio of 656.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Schroder Japan Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Schroder Japan Trust

In related news, insider Philip Kay bought 7,900 shares of Schroder Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,804.52). 13.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

