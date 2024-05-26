Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $55,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

