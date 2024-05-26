Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.64.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

