Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Critical Comparison

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Fate Therapeutics 1 10 3 0 2.14

Valuation & Earnings

Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.47%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 87.03%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$283.26 million ($1.53) -5.24 Fate Therapeutics $63.53 million 6.31 -$160.93 million ($1.92) -1.83

Fate Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Sana Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -88.13% -47.16% Fate Therapeutics -2,933.79% -46.49% -34.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Sana Biotechnology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others. The company's product candidates include SC291 that is used as allogeneic cell therapies for hematologic malignancies; ARDENT for a potential treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia; GLEAM, to treat multiple autoimmune disorders that involve production of autoimmune antibodies, including lupus nephritis, extrarenal lupus, antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody -associated vasculitis, and others. It is developing SC262 to treat patients with relapsed and/or refractory B-cell malignancies; SC255 for multiple myeloma treatment; SC379, a therapy for patients with certain central nervous system disorders healthy allogeneic glial progenitor cells; SC451, a product candidate to treat diabetes, with an initial focus on type 1 diabetes mellitus; and UP421 that reduces long-term exogenous insulin dependence. The company has an option and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc. for use of Beam's proprietary CRISPR Cas12b nuclease editing technology to research, develop, and commercialize engineered cell therapy products; and a license agreement with Harvard College to access certain intellectual property for the development of hypoimmune-modified cells. The company was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

