SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 910 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CME Group by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,325. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.34. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

