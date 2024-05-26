SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,194 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its position in American Water Works by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.23. 830,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,452. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

