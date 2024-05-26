SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,140 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 164,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,445 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,302. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLI traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.10. 467,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,726. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

