SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $922,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.63. 548,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

