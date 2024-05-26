SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 142.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. 3,065,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

