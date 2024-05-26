SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $941,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 9,289,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,633. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

