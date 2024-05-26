SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $170.07. 1,893,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average is $179.70. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

