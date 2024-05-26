SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $245,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.76. 470,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,877. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.