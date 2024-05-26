SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,148 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 355.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE CI traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $332.61. 1,311,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,541. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.15. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,366 shares of company stock worth $25,440,835. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

