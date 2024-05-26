SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,020 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

General Mills Trading Down 1.1 %

GIS stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. 3,195,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

