SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,137 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,969,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Applied Materials by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.89. 3,795,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,837. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $225.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

