SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,884 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 641.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 286,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,996. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

