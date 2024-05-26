Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

