Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.66. 369,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,961. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.06 and a fifty-two week high of $565.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $537.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

