ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Stake Reduced by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,461,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ROBO traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,024. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.50. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Profile

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.