Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Riskified by 10.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Riskified by 29.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 763,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 174,953 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Riskified by 16.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 50,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Riskified by 2,522.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSKD opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative net margin of 17.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

