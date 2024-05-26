Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,264.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,525. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RYTM stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 305,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,711. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 126.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

