Resolute Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $13.83 on Friday, hitting $1,693.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,546.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,588.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.