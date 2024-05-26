Resolute Advisors LLC Invests $117,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RQI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 221,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

