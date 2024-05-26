Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.74%.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $107.19.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

