Request Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $139.63 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011417 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,973.18 or 1.00039167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011476 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00112096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003675 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14200612 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $4,293,585.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

