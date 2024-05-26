ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.87

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.28 ($0.04). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), with a volume of 177,373 shares trading hands.
ReNeuron Group Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.85. The firm has a market cap of £1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About ReNeuron Group
ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ReNeuron Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.