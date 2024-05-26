Ren (REN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.13 Million

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Ren has a market cap of $70.71 million and $15.13 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ren

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “Ren (REN) represents a significant advancement in the blockchain space, providing a decentralized platform for the secure and private transfer of assets across different blockchains. This not only facilitates greater liquidity within the DeFi ecosystem but also addresses the longstanding issue of blockchain interoperability. With its innovative approach and practical applications, Ren is poised to play a crucial role in the evolution of decentralized finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

