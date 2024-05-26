Raymond James Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

