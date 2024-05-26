Raymond James Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 13.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

