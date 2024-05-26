Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 139.8% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RJF traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $125.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,253. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

