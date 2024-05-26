Radio Caca (RACA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.51 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $97.51 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003903 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009294 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,928,721,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

