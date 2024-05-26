Radio Caca Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.43 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $96.46 million and $17.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004048 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009727 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,928,721,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

