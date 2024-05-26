QUASA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,811.44 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $198,615.05 and $1,811.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011286 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,127.53 or 1.00010595 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011509 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00115878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00150483 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $341.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

