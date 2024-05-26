Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 100% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 100% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.11 and approximately $621.69 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001374 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,923.18 or 0.99980609 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00109684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $414.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

