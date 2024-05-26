Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 7,196 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for approximately 5.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.71% of Landstar System worth $49,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,182. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.86. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

