Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 29,610 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,610 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 7.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $64,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $405,513,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,004 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after acquiring an additional 957,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 80.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,600,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after acquiring an additional 711,265 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of FAST traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $66.02. 2,752,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,408. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

