Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.83. 228,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,725. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $215.51 and a fifty-two week high of $297.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.50.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.