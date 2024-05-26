Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 90.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 2.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

