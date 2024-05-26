Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zoetis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

View Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after purchasing an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,988,000 after buying an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.